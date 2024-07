Alcohol-impaired driver ends up in the Lavant after car accident

19-year-old was able to free himself from the wreckage

Just a few hours later - at around 8.30 p.m. - there was also an accident in the municipality of Bad St. Leonhard. A 19-year-old from the Wolfsberg district was driving under the influence of alcohol. Immediately behind a level crossing, the young drunk driver skidded, left the road on the right and ended up in the adjacent Lavant river. "The man was uninjured and was able to free himself from the vehicle," said an official. The car was recovered by a towing company and the 19-year-old had to surrender his driver's license.