Photo shoot at the lake

Our pop princess Naschenweg sexier than ever

Nachrichten
15.07.2024 05:30

Melissa Naschenweng is not stingy with her charms. Nor has she ever been before. The woman, who by her own definition likes mountain farmer boys, went on board a boat as part of the "Starnacht am Wörthersee" to pull out all the stops of her self-staging skills during a photo shoot. We have the photos!

comment0 Kommentare

Melissa Naschenweng celebrated her 34th birthday just a few days ago. Reason enough for the likeable Lesachtal native to treat herself to a photo shoot and give it to her fans. They know only too well that the attractive blonde stands by her body and, above all, likes to show it off.

Top shoot in Carinthia
So she went on board a boat as part of the "Star Night on Lake Wörthersee " , where she showed off what she has learned in recent years as our pop princess in front of the lenses of Christoph Hatheuer and Daniel Scharinger. The Carinthian is rarely stingy with her charms, but never comes across as grubby. Quite the opposite is the case!

Shortly after her 34th birthday, Melissa Naschweng treated herself to this photo shoot. (Bild: Scharinger /Hatheuer)
Shortly after her 34th birthday, Melissa Naschweng treated herself to this photo shoot.
(Bild: Scharinger /Hatheuer)
Naschenweng posed in front of the cameras of photographers Christoph Hatheuer and Daniel Scharinger on board a boat. (Bild: Scharinger /Hatheuer)
Naschenweng posed in front of the cameras of photographers Christoph Hatheuer and Daniel Scharinger on board a boat.
(Bild: Scharinger /Hatheuer)
Melissa Naschenweng is a big fan of her home country. The Carinthian posed in front of the magnificent backdrop of Lake Wörthersee. (Bild: Scharinger /Hatheuer)
Melissa Naschenweng is a big fan of her home country. The Carinthian posed in front of the magnificent backdrop of Lake Wörthersee.
(Bild: Scharinger /Hatheuer)

Naschenweng has long since secured herself a permanent place in the local charts and on the concert stages. What she has never lost - she recently proved this at the mega-charity, the Heldenzirkus in Kapfenberg - is her authenticity. It is not for nothing that she repeatedly promises that where her name is on it, there is one hundred percent Melissa Naschenweng inside.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Norman Schenz
Norman Schenz
