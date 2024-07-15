Photo shoot at the lake
Our pop princess Naschenweg sexier than ever
Melissa Naschenweng is not stingy with her charms. Nor has she ever been before. The woman, who by her own definition likes mountain farmer boys, went on board a boat as part of the "Starnacht am Wörthersee" to pull out all the stops of her self-staging skills during a photo shoot. We have the photos!
Melissa Naschenweng celebrated her 34th birthday just a few days ago. Reason enough for the likeable Lesachtal native to treat herself to a photo shoot and give it to her fans. They know only too well that the attractive blonde stands by her body and, above all, likes to show it off.
Top shoot in Carinthia
So she went on board a boat as part of the "Star Night on Lake Wörthersee " , where she showed off what she has learned in recent years as our pop princess in front of the lenses of Christoph Hatheuer and Daniel Scharinger. The Carinthian is rarely stingy with her charms, but never comes across as grubby. Quite the opposite is the case!
Naschenweng has long since secured herself a permanent place in the local charts and on the concert stages. What she has never lost - she recently proved this at the mega-charity, the Heldenzirkus in Kapfenberg - is her authenticity. It is not for nothing that she repeatedly promises that where her name is on it, there is one hundred percent Melissa Naschenweng inside.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.