Radiant comeback
Princess Kate enchants Wimbledon with Charlotte
The fact that the big men's final at Wimbledon is taking place on Sunday is almost a minor matter in these pictures. Because Princess Kate celebrated another enchanting comeback after her cancer diagnosis at probably the most famous tennis tournament in the world. And was greeted with a standing ovation on Center Court!
It wasn't just the Brits who had their hearts racing on Sunday: Because Kate, who has cancer, celebrated another radiant appearance at Wimbledon - only the second since she made the shocking diagnosis public in March.
An affair of the heart
There had long been speculation that she would actually drop by Center Court, but Kensington Palace only confirmed this just 24 hours earlier.
However, it was probably a matter of the heart for the Princess of Wales to be at the men's final. After all, the 42-year-old is not only a big tennis fan, but also the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Kate with a beaming smile
On Sunday, Kate, who had opted for a purple dress, was more than cheerful and had a beaming smile on her face, repeatedly waving to the crowd that had welcomed her with a standing ovation at Center Court.
After she and Charlotte chatted with the ball girls, mother and daughter took their seats in the Royal Box to watch the final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. As the palace confirmed on Saturday, Kate will also be presenting the winner's trophy this year.
But it wasn't just Kate who looked enchanting that afternoon, Princess Charlotte did too. The nine-year-old wore a polka dot dress and cheered on the Wimbledon finalists just like her mom.
William and George at the European Championship final?
In contrast to last year, Prince William and Prince George were absent on this final day. The two soccer fans presumably traveled to Germany to root for the England team in the Olympic Stadium in Berlin in the evening for the big European Championship final.
The daughter-in-law of King Charles III announced her cancer diagnosis a few months ago. She has not made any public appearances since the beginning of the year and only appeared at the "Trooping the Color" military parade in London in mid-June.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.