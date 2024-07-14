Vorteilswelt
Radiant comeback

Princess Kate enchants Wimbledon with Charlotte

Nachrichten
14.07.2024 15:16

The fact that the big men's final at Wimbledon is taking place on Sunday is almost a minor matter in these pictures. Because Princess Kate celebrated another enchanting comeback after her cancer diagnosis at probably the most famous tennis tournament in the world. And was greeted with a standing ovation on Center Court!

comment0 Kommentare

It wasn't just the Brits who had their hearts racing on Sunday: Because Kate, who has cancer, celebrated another radiant appearance at Wimbledon - only the second since she made the shocking diagnosis public in March. 

An affair of the heart
There had long been speculation that she would actually drop by Center Court, but Kensington Palace only confirmed this just 24 hours earlier.

Princess Kate brought Princess Charlotte with her to Wimbledon. (Bild: APA/Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)
Princess Kate brought Princess Charlotte with her to Wimbledon.
(Bild: APA/Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)
The royal mother-daughter duo were in extremely good spirits. (Bild: APA/Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)
The royal mother-daughter duo were in extremely good spirits.
(Bild: APA/Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)

However, it was probably a matter of the heart for the Princess of Wales to be at the men's final. After all, the 42-year-old is not only a big tennis fan, but also the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Kate with a beaming smile
On Sunday, Kate, who had opted for a purple dress, was more than cheerful and had a beaming smile on her face, repeatedly waving to the crowd that had welcomed her with a standing ovation at Center Court.

Princess Charlotte accompanied mom Kate to Wimbeldon. (Bild: APA/AFP/ANDREJ ISAKOVIC)
Princess Charlotte accompanied mom Kate to Wimbeldon.
(Bild: APA/AFP/ANDREJ ISAKOVIC)
Princess Kate was visibly delighted with the warm welcome at Wimbledon. (Bild: APA/AFP/ANDREJ ISAKOVIC)
Princess Kate was visibly delighted with the warm welcome at Wimbledon.
(Bild: APA/AFP/ANDREJ ISAKOVIC)

After she and Charlotte chatted with the ball girls, mother and daughter took their seats in the Royal Box to watch the final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. As the palace confirmed on Saturday, Kate will also be presenting the winner's trophy this year.

But it wasn't just Kate who looked enchanting that afternoon, Princess Charlotte did too. The nine-year-old wore a polka dot dress and cheered on the Wimbledon finalists just like her mom.

Kate and Charlotte met the ball girls before the match. (Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/Aaron Chown)
Kate and Charlotte met the ball girls before the match.
(Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/Aaron Chown)
Charlotte and Kate were in a particularly good mood this Sunday! (Bild: APA/AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Charlotte and Kate were in a particularly good mood this Sunday!
(Bild: APA/AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

William and George at the European Championship final?
In contrast to last year, Prince William and Prince George were absent on this final day. The two soccer fans presumably traveled to Germany to root for the England team in the Olympic Stadium in Berlin in the evening for the big European Championship final.

The daughter-in-law of King Charles III announced her cancer diagnosis a few months ago. She has not made any public appearances since the beginning of the year and only appeared at the "Trooping the Color" military parade in London in mid-June.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
