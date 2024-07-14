Corona concerns: Tour reintroduces mask requirement

Despite corona at the start

Officially, there have only been a few coronavirus cases so far, but testing is no longer carried out in every team. The number of unreported cases is therefore probably significantly higher, which record stage winner Mark Cavendish also confirmed: "I know that there are riders who are riding the Tour with corona." Cavendish's teammate Michael Mörkov dropped out on Thursday due to a positive corona test. Superstar Tadej Pogacar had fallen ill with corona in preparation.