Ex-France team manager moves to Saudi Arabia

As a player, Blanc played 97 international matches for the French national team. He won the French championship a total of four times, once with Paris Saint-Germain and three times with Girondins Bordeaux. Blanc also began his coaching career in the south-western French city in 2007. Between 2010 and 2012, he coached the national team, followed by PSG, Al-Rayyan SC (Qatar) and Lyon.