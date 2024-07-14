Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Assassination attempt on Trump

Shooter identified as 20-year-old Republican

Nachrichten
14.07.2024 08:42

Following the shooting of Donald Trump, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has identified the assassin, according to US media reports. The shooter apparently grew up near the rally and is said to have been registered as a Republican - but also had a connection to the Democrats.

comment0 Kommentare

The shooter is 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park in the state of Pennsylvania, reported the broadcasters NBC and CBS on Sunday, citing the FBI. He was a registered member of Trump's Republican Party.

However, records show that his only known political donation of 15 dollars in 2021 went to Act Blue, a group that supports Democratic candidates.

Watch out! There are already countless false reports circulating about his identity. This fake is particularly widespread:

"The investigation remains active and ongoing," the FBI stated. The shooter had no prior convictions listed in Pennsylvania public court records. The background of the crime is still unclear.

This video purports to show the shooter at his high school graduation:

Crooks appears to have graduated in 2022 from Bethel Park High School, which has about 1,400 students. That year, he received a $500 "Star Award" from the National Math and Science Initiative, according to the Tribune-Review in western Pennsylvania.

Trump only just survived
According to Trump himself, he was injured in the ear by the shots. According to the authorities, in addition to the suspected shooter, one bystander was killed and two others were seriously injured. A photographer from the New York Times apparently captured the moment when a bullet whizzed past Trump's ear.

Meanwhile, the former US president landed in New Jersey near New York. His campaign team published a video on X showing him leaving his plane.

Speech lasted only a few minutes
The attack occurred as Trump was about to begin his speech at the campaign rally in the small town of Butler, Pennsylvania. After the shots were fired, Secret Service officers pulled the ex-president to the ground and eventually brought him to safety. According to the Secret Service, the attacker had fired several shots "from an elevated position" outside the venue. The shooter was then "neutralized".

The Pennsylvania State Police stated that the first priority was to determine the motive of the perpetrator. In addition, it must be clarified quickly whether there were other people involved. The investigation could take days, weeks or months.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Alexander Krenn
Alexander Krenn
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf