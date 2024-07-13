Neubauer: “This is a satisfaction for me”

"It was a big concern for me"

Just a few weeks ago, the eternal duel had made headlines. After the Murtal Rally, Wagner had made serious accusations against his rival, accusing him of taking shortcuts. The man from Lungau, on the other hand, vehemently defended himself and this time provided the answer on wheels. "That was exactly my concern. That's why it's also a personal satisfaction for me," said Neubauer, who nevertheless had to give way to the Upper Austrian in terms of the national championship (fourth win in a row!).