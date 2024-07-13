Fifth Weiz victory
Neubauer: “This is a satisfaction for me”
A day of joy for Hermann Neubauer! The man from Lungau won the Weiz Rally for the fifth time. Cheered on by many of his own supporters, he put his permanent rival Simon Wagner in his place this time and set an exclamation mark after the fierce verbal duel a few weeks ago.
"This victory means a lot to me." The joy was written all over Hermann Neubauer's face on Saturday. The man from Lungau won the Rally Weiz for the fifth time. A race that is also very important to him personally. "There are so many of my fans and sponsors here," explained the 36-year-old. Countless supporters with Neubauer flags and caps once again stood at the side of the route and whipped their favorite forward.
Neubauer was particularly brilliant on Saturday. The motor sportsman and his co-driver Bernhard Ettel performed flawlessly and calmly, relegating his constant rival Simon Wagner to second place.
"It was a big concern for me"
Just a few weeks ago, the eternal duel had made headlines. After the Murtal Rally, Wagner had made serious accusations against his rival, accusing him of taking shortcuts. The man from Lungau, on the other hand, vehemently defended himself and this time provided the answer on wheels. "That was exactly my concern. That's why it's also a personal satisfaction for me," said Neubauer, who nevertheless had to give way to the Upper Austrian in terms of the national championship (fourth win in a row!).
