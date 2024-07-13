Frank words
Tennis ace Bouchard: “I was hated for it!”
Tennis ace Eugenie Bouchard speaks plainly in an interview with the British newspaper "The Times"! The 2014 Wimbledon finalist recalls nasty hate comments during her career.
"I used to be able to train six hours a day and later post on social media that I was at the movies and I was hated," says the 30-year-old Canadian.
According to her, the main reason for this is her modeling career and her presence on social media. She has 2.3 million followers on Instagram, where she frequently posts photos in a bikini or in sexy poses. In 2017 and 2018, Bouchard also graced the cover of "Sports Illustrated" - in a tight swimsuit, of course.
"I have the feeling that it's more normal"
That wouldn't have gone down well with everyone either. "I got so much hate for doing anything other than tennis. It was a heavy burden to carry on my shoulders and it was really hard. At least it's more accepted now. Not that I'm the only pioneer doing something like this, but I feel like it's become a bit more normal because of me."
But she doesn't want to change anything. "It increases my fan base and my audience, which in turn helps me get better offers from brands," the Canadian explained in a podcast recently.
"Why would I say no to that?"
"I used to feel like I was pigeonholed, like you can't do anything else but tennis. I thought to myself, tennis has given me the opportunity to discover the fashion world, television and all these other things. Why would I say no to that? We're talking about my whole life here."
Due to numerous injuries, Bouchard, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2014, never really got back into her stride. She played her last match on the WTA Tour in May 2024 at the ITF/USTA in Florida.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.