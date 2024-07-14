Ebenau residents have their confectioner back

Like so many patients, Padinger struggled to get back to normal life. "I was like a small child. I first had to learn to eat, talk and walk again," says the master confectioner.

Therapist came once a week

Giving up was not an option. "You try everything," he explains. After rehabilitation at the Doppler Clinic, an offer from the Salzburg Health Fund did him good. A therapist from the Salzburg Working Group for Preventive Medicine came to Padinger's home once a week.