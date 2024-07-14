After a stroke
Ebenau residents have their confectioner back
A year and a half after suffering a stroke, Thomas Padinger is once again sweetening the lives - and Sundays - of the residents of Ebenau. He fought his way back, never gave up and was finally able to reopen his confectionery shop. He probably wouldn't have succeeded without help.
"We can finally get fresh cakes on Sundays again. And we can meet up at Thomas' for coffee and cake," says a woman from Ebenau. She speaks from the heart of many residents in the region. Because they had to do without their confectioner for a year and a half.
Suddenly he passed out
On December 24, 2022, Thomas Padinger was working in a grocery store when he suddenly fainted. He recounts: "The next day at home, I suddenly had a right-hand twist. My husband called the ambulance. It was a stroke."
After the stroke, I had to learn to eat, talk and walk again. My therapist suggested I try scootering. I became mobile again and was able to work again.
Like so many patients, Padinger struggled to get back to normal life. "I was like a small child. I first had to learn to eat, talk and walk again," says the master confectioner.
Therapist came once a week
Giving up was not an option. "You try everything," he explains. After rehabilitation at the Doppler Clinic, an offer from the Salzburg Health Fund did him good. A therapist from the Salzburg Working Group for Preventive Medicine came to Padinger's home once a week.
Back to life with a scooter
He had a personal goal for the outpatient "rehab": "I really wanted to become mobile again and fulfill my dream of owning my own bakery again." But Padinger's balance was gone. Without further ado, the therapist practiced scootering with him - and her idea worked.
The confectioner has been running his business again for a few days now. He is grateful for the support of his husband, family and therapist. His landlord, the mayor, even waived his rent during his time in rehab. What pleases the confectioner most: "Making people happy."
