Craftsman bonus: One million euros in orders

Work must be carried out this year

A maximum of 25 percent of the work is subsidized - with a maximum of 7000 euros in total. In the case of thermal renovations, material costs can also be subsidized up to 25 percent, with a cap of 10,000 euros. The work must be carried out in the period from April 1 to December 31, 2024. An application can be submitted by January 10, 2025 at the latest.