Benjamin the Elephant author: “Gendering superfluous”

"I just think it's a bit ridiculous to reduce the pachyderm to its preference for sugar lumps. He is a sugar glutton, but chasing sugar is not his main occupation. After all, his most important qualities are a strong sense of justice, he is empathetic to the point of self-sacrifice and very, very tolerant. The fact that in what I consider to be politically questionable corners of Germany, of all places, pieces of sugar are more important than moral values speaks volumes," is the author's criticism.