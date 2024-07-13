The last time this happened at a European Championship was twelve years ago

Only goals count

That will not be the case this time. When asked, UEFA confirmed that the number of goals scored is the only criterion that counts for the title of top scorer. England captain Harry Kane and Spain's Dani Olmo have the best cards - the only two players to have scored three times in the tournament so far and still have a game to go. The Netherlands' Cody Gakpo, Germany's young star Jamal Musiala, Georgia's Georges Mikautadze and Slovakia striker Ivan Schranz can no longer add to their tally. Two finalists have two goals each in the tournament: England's superstar Jude Bellingham and Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz.