Tasty action
World sausage record broken with celebrity help
A sausage sensation in Vienna: in preparation for Amazon Prime Day, a world record for cheese sausages was broken with the celebrity help of Toni Polster, Silvia Schneider, Satansbratan, Sonnenscheincatering and Billie Steirisch.
The world record team, consisting of food experts, meat processing apprentices, students, experienced butchers, representatives from Metzgerei Maier and Amazon, were joined this week by Toni Polster, Silvia Schneider, Satansbratan, Sonnenscheincatering and Billie Steirisch.
Together they created a sensation: 27,543 Käsekrainer were linked to form a 3.652 km long sausage chain - breaking the existing record of 3.543 km!
"It's amazing, it's an incredible feeling that our Käsekrainer, which was already awarded the title of prime sausage last year, can now also hold the world record title," said the overjoyed, newly crowned world record holder Christoph Ostermann from the Maier butcher's shop in Pöndorf, Upper Austria.
World record sausages are available for Prime members
"It was a sweaty, complicated undertaking that was literally all about the sausage. But in the end, we made the impossible possible," said a delighted Daniela Plekat, Interim Country Lead Amazon Austria, about the success.
She went on to reveal: "The world record sausages are already on their way to their distribution points and are waiting for 25,000 hungry Prime members or will be distributed via Die Tafel Austria."
As a special extra for the Prime Days on July 16 and 17, all Prime members can look forward to a real treat: the Prime sausage in vegan and Käsekrainer varieties will be distributed free of charge at selected sausage stands in Austria - from Bregenz to Oberwart - while stocks last.
Celebrities at the sausage stand
And Austria's crowd favorites are once again lending a helping hand: Toni Polster will be on site at the sausage stand at the Kaiser in Vienna's city center on July 16 from 12-14. Satansbratan will be on duty as grill master at Hermann's sausage stand in Vienna's Stiftgasse on July 16 from 5-7 pm.
A "Wödrekord" sausage grilled by Silvia Schneider will be available on July 16 from 5-7 pm at Würstltreff Gschwandtner in Linz. Billie Steirisch will liven up Graz's main square at Standl 5 on July 16 from 5.30-7.30 pm. Sonnenscheincatering returns to his native Lower Austria to prove himself as a sausage roaster. You can meet him at Wolf's sausage stand in Stockerau from 3-5pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
