Stranger robbed woman with a walking frame

A woman was the victim of a robbery in her apartment in Feldkirch in Vorarlberg on Friday evening. She was first asked for a glass of water by an unknown perpetrator when she came home. When the woman then told the man to wait outside the door, he suddenly stood behind her in the kitchen and, despite resisting, snatched her purse, which was hanging in a bag on her walker. Shortly afterwards, he left the apartment and threw the empty purse back.