“Other sports need fans like this too”

The elite of beach volleyball has gathered in Vienna just two weeks before the Olympic Games. The atmosphere at the Elite16 tournament at Heumarkt will continue to be exuberant until Sunday. Especially as the top duos from Austria are in impressive form. "Sportkrone.at" was on site and asked fans, players and "Mr. Beach Volleyball" Hannes Jagerhofer. The tenor: This peaceful coexistence of the fans is something we would wish for other sports as well.