Warning for Voitsberg
Another severe storm in the disaster area!
Not even 24 hours after the devastating storms in the Voitsberg area, especially in Krottendorf-Gaisfeld, the alarm is already sounding again! A violent storm front is causing new damage and deployments - in many other parts of Styria too.
The provincial fire brigade association is currently unable to keep up with the number of call-outs. Severe thunderstorms are hitting large parts of Styria, and the sky in Graz has also turned coal black and it has been pouring down heavily.
The situation is particularly tense in the district of Voitsberg, which was already hit hard on Thursday evening. Parts of the district are considered a disaster area! Another civil protection alert was issued on Friday for the municipalities of Edelschrott, Voitsberg, Maria Lankowitz and St. Martin am Wöllmißberg: People should avoid basements and preferably retreat to higher floors.
A race against time
In the Teigitschgraben (municipality of Krottendorf-Gaisfeld), the storm on Thursday caused particularly extensive damage. High blockages formed, threatening several houses, some of whose residents were evacuated - others did not want to leave their homes.
During the day, the fire departments fought hard to avert the danger - supported by 33 soldiers from the Austrian army. Waters were cleared of alluvial driftwood to prevent the formation of artificial dams.
Car up to the roof in the water
In the district of Murtal - the second "hotspot" on Thursday - the fire departments are also in action again. This time, according to spokesman Thomas Zeiler, the storm and not the floods are the main problem. Many trees have fallen onto roads, including the Murtal expressway (S36).
There was already a spectacular operation during the day: In Spielberg, a car was stuck in an expressway underpass - it was submerged up to the roof. Divers from the Apfelberg fire department secured the car and brought it out of the underpass together with comrades from Spielberg. The operation took an hour.
There may still be severe storms in Styria throughout the evening. It is expected to calm down during the night.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
