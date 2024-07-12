Leo Morgalla
“Suddenly your life changes in a second”
Red Bull Salzburg defender Leandro "Leo" Morgalla is back in action after recovering from myocarditis. In an interview with "Krone", the 19-year-old German talks about the day he was diagnosed, his training and his goals for the new season.
"Krone ": Coach Pep Lijnders said a few words to you when you returned to training and was pleased that you were back in team training. How good is that for the soul?
Leo Morgalla: It was a long time without me. Then a new coach came in and I wasn't integrated into team training for the first two weeks. So it's good to hear such kind words. It also does something to my motivation.
How great is it after your long wait?
Very high! It was five and a half months, which was quite a time of suffering for me. I've never been out of action for so long. What's more, it wasn't an injury but an illness, so I'm all the more motivated now and I'm going all out.
To what extent do you appreciate life as a professional even more now?
It's brutal! It happened from one day to the next. I wanted to go to a game, but I realized that I wasn't feeling so good. And suddenly your life changes in an instant, because soccer is my life. A week later, you get this diagnosis and you know that it could have turned out very differently. It makes you appreciate the simple things even more. You often complain about little things, but in a phase like that you appreciate many things differently and are happy to be healthy again.
What went through your mind when you were diagnosed?
It was absolutely a shock! I only felt that I was getting ill, otherwise I didn't notice anything in particular. It felt like a hundred times before. I was fit again after five or six days. Fortunately, we have great medical staff here, who checked me again. That's how they found out early on.
Were you worried that you would have to end your career?
I have to say, I wasn't expecting such a diagnosis when the doctor called. You've heard a lot about other players over the years and heart muscle inflammation like that is really something. So I first had to let it sink in. I knew that I would be out for a long time, but I never once thought that it might be the end of my career. The only question for me was: When can I come back completely healthy?
Is giving up out of the question for you?
Giving up was never an option for me, not for a second! I accepted the whole thing even after ten minutes. What's the point of me arguing or bemoaning the fact that it's happening to me? It doesn't change the situation, so I accept it and make the best of it. It was five and a half months before I was really fit again, but for this diagnosis it was quick and, above all, sustainable. I've had loads of tests and am completely healthy again.
You're back in action with a new coach and lots of new support staff. How much of a breath of fresh air do you feel in the team?
You can feel it from day one. I've noticed the speeches and the atmosphere in the team. And I've been back in full training for several days now. There's a totally positive vibe in the team, which will help us brutally.
What are the differences to Pep's predecessors?
You can feel his experience, he was at Liverpool for many years. You can tell that he has a completely different approach. That's not to say it's better or worse, but his approach is totally different.
You were brought in as a right-back for Liefering a year ago and were then brought up. Do you already know what Pep Lijnders plans to do with you?
I'll play wherever he puts me (laughs). But since I've always played right-back here and for half a year before I moved to Salzburg, that's the position I prefer now. I train in it every day.
Have you already had talks with the coach?
Not directly, but you can see in training that I'm being lined up at right-back.
You joined TSV 1860 from Munich in the summer of 2023. What convinced you to say yes to Salzburg?
The whole package! It was a great fit both on a sporting and personal level, which is why I wanted to make the move. Even though last season had a lot of ups and downs, I'm still convinced. I feel totally at home here and have enormous development opportunities.
The cultural difference between Munich and Salzburg is also limited.
(laughs) I was just about to say that it's not that far from home. The language and the accent suit me.
But you don't speak "Boarisch".
I'm originally from near Frankfurt. I lived there for the first four years, then we moved to Munich. That's why I speak without an accent. But if I wanted to, I could (laughs).
You have a very special background, as you also completed an apprenticeship as an office administrator during your time at 1860. Why was that important to you?
It was always clear to me. Until the U17s, I would never have thought that everything would happen so quickly. That also made it clear to me that I didn't want to put all my eggs in the professional soccer basket. My parents were also very supportive of me doing something else. You see often enough how quickly it can be over. Before my time with the pros, I started training as an automobile salesman in Munich, then 1860 made it possible for me to do an apprenticeship with them as well as training.
The double burden was certainly not always easy?
When I was still in the youth team, I worked from 8 am to 4.30 pm and then went to training at 6 pm. But that helped me develop my personality in many ways. As a professional, even here now, you don't have this double burden. I do believe that you gain a lot from going to work and then having to perform on the pitch. That's why I wanted to go through with it. The training with the 60s was perfect, so I could train in the morning and work in the afternoon.
Without wanting to offend you professionals, you live in a bubble where a lot is done for you. To what extent does your training also help you to appreciate that the work of the many helpers in the background cannot be taken for granted?
I can't completely deny that the soccer business is like that. I appreciate everyone here at the club - no matter who they are or what they do. I don't take for granted what the staff do for us. They do our laundry, cook for us and much more. We feel we have everything we need. That's not something we take for granted. That's why I really appreciate what is done for us and have the necessary respect for the work of all the employees here.
When you transferred to Salzburg, you left home for the first time and were on your own. How difficult was that for you?
I'm the type of person who has no problems with that. It was more difficult for mom and dad than for me. I also got such a great welcome here that I wasn't homesick. But it's also only an hour and a half's drive to Munich. My parents come all the way to Salzburg for every game I attend. And on days off I drive to them, so I'm still close by.
Jonas Krumrey was your roommate at the last training camp. Who is it this time?
Lukas Wallner. I had slight sleeping problems with Johnny (laughs). I'm a bit sensitive, so we swapped.
How do you spend your free time at the training camp?
When we have two training sessions, I sleep in between to recover. Otherwise, I like to play tennis, as we have a hall here, or golf. I'm also open to volleyball or padel tennis. I'm just a sports enthusiast in general and enjoy watching Wimbledon or the Tour de France.
You wear a special ring. What's it all about?
It records my data. I have a daily ECG, see my heart rate and my activities and know exactly how good and restful my sleep was. It's also fascinating that the ring recognizes that I've played volleyball or soccer. I've had it since March and I don't even realize I'm wearing it on my finger anymore.
Do you listen to your body even more now than you used to?
When you have a cold, you probably think about whether or not to have a check-up. I pay a lot of attention to my body, whether it's nutrition, sleep or regeneration. It's just different with myocarditis than with a torn ligament.
What are your goals for the new season?
I have to say that I haven't set myself any specific goals yet. My priority was to get healthy and fit again. Fortunately, I can do everything again, so I just want to get back into the team properly. It will be a while before I can play 90-minute games. Rehab is not comparable to match practice. But of course I want to play as much as I can.
Would it be an option to gain match practice at Liefering?
That's something we'll have to look into, I haven't had any talks about it yet.
Finally, a personal question. I hear that you are single. Why is that?
(laughs) Yes, absolutely! I love being happily single. I don't have time for anything else at the moment. My full focus is now on soccer, so there's no time for anything else.
