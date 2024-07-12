“Suddenly your life changes in a second”

Without wanting to offend you professionals, you live in a bubble where a lot is done for you. To what extent does your training also help you to appreciate that the work of the many helpers in the background cannot be taken for granted?

I can't completely deny that the soccer business is like that. I appreciate everyone here at the club - no matter who they are or what they do. I don't take for granted what the staff do for us. They do our laundry, cook for us and much more. We feel we have everything we need. That's not something we take for granted. That's why I really appreciate what is done for us and have the necessary respect for the work of all the employees here.