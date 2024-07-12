Cost: 4000 euros
Apple’s Vision Pro glasses now on sale in Europe
Apple's Vision Pro computer glasses are now available to buy in some European countries. The US iPhone company wants to use the device, which costs around 4,000 euros, to establish a new computer platform - "spatial computing", which combines digital objects and real environments.
The Vision Pro is significantly more expensive than competing devices from the Facebook group Meta or HTC, for example. However, users of Apple glasses should benefit from the sophisticated technology inside and the interaction with other devices from the Group.
European launch in Germany, France and the UK
The market launch in France, Germany, the UK, Australia and Canada took place on July 12. Apple has not yet announced a date for Austria. However, with the launch in Germany, the glasses should now also be easier to get here.
Like VR glasses for virtual reality, the Vision Pro has displays in front of the eyes. The real environment is recorded by cameras and transmitted to these screens.
Analyst believes 400,000 units have been sold
It is unclear how many Vision Pro devices Apple has sold since the US market launch in early February. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple expects to sell 400,000 to 450,000 headsets this year.
Apple has high hopes for the Vision Pro. It will be a moment that people will remember, said Apple CEO Tim Cook in an interview with the TV channel RTL/ntv and Stern ahead of the sales launch in Germany.
The Vision Pro can make large virtual displays appear in front of your eyes. For example, you can watch movies as if they were on a screen - or use several artificial screens to work. Apple's Macbook notebooks can be connected wirelessly to the glasses so that they take over the role of the display while the keyboard and trackpad of the computer can still be used.
Higher resolution than a 4K TV
Each of the two displays in front of the eyes has a higher resolution than a 4K TV. This allows the Vision Pro to deliver detailed images - and does away with the "fly screen pattern" of previous VR glasses, where individual pixels were visible.
Apple also uses the technology to display spatial videos that look much more realistic than the 3D effect we are used to seeing in cinemas. The company has developed its own cameras for professional recordings in this format - offering completely new perspectives for sports, among other things.
With an iPhone 15 Pro, consumers can also record spatial videos that can be used to relive memories later in the Vision Pro. This is likely to be one of the most interesting functions for private use.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.