"Said often enough"

Kahn thinks Nagelsmann’s sacking is absolutely right!

Nachrichten
12.07.2024 15:03

Oliver Kahn and Julian Nagelsmann - both are no longer at FC Bayern Munich and yet their time together as sports director and coach at Germany's record champions remains a hot topic! After repeated criticism that Kahn lost his nerve in March 2023 and fired the current DFB national team coach too early, the 55-year-old has now responded with clear words.

comment0 Kommentare

"I've said often enough that we had our reasons at the time," Kahn told Bild. Nagelsmann's dismissal was definitely not a mistake.

Oliver Kahn (Bild: APA/AFP/Christof STACHE)
Oliver Kahn
(Bild: APA/AFP/Christof STACHE)

Separation from the coach too early?
The words of the former DFB goalkeeper were triggered by comments from Bayern boss Uli Hoeneß, among others, according to which the separation from the coach had taken place too early - at a time when Bayern still had a chance of winning the championship, DFB Cup and Champions League.

Nagelsmann had also shown that he knew his trade with the European Championship at home, which went well from a German perspective.

Julian Nagelsmann (Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Julian Nagelsmann
(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

"Was it sensible that ..."
Kahn rejected these accusations and posed a provocative counter-question: "Did it make sense for Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge to sack Carlo Ancelotti at FC Bayern, who went on to win many titles at Real Madrid?"

For him, it is difficult to evaluate such decisions in retrospect, you always have to pay attention to the temporal context," said Kahn.

Uli Hoeneß (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Uli Hoeneß
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

"But at some point it's also good!"
In general, he had experienced almost 18 fantastic years as a player and in management at FC Bayern and it was clear that not everything had worked out as planned. "But at some point it's good and you should leave things as they are."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hannes Maierhofer
Hannes Maierhofer
