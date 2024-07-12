7 percent more
Almost 63 million euros for cultural projects
"Even under the difficult conditions, numerous interesting and valuable projects could be implemented and supported," said State Governor Barbara Schöbi-Fink, referring to the Vorarlberg Cultural Report 2023. Exactly 62.9 million euros were invested in the areas of culture, science and further education.
The state of Vorarlberg was and is faced with the task of cushioning the rising costs in the cultural sector and at the same time planning the financial budget sustainably. "We cannot cover all additional costs with our funding, but we can make a contribution to better working and income conditions for art and culture," explained Schöbi-Fink. The increased budget includes additional funds for art purchases, projects abroad and the Double Check network for cultural mediation projects in the education sector that focus on sustainability.
Funding transparency
The cultural report aims to recognize achievements in culture, science and further education and to increase funding transparency by clearly documenting the public funds used. Funded areas include annual and project contributions as well as individual grants for museums, building culture, local history, literature, regional studies, music, performing and visual arts, art in architecture, film and cinema, cultural initiatives, major events, international cultural exchange as well as scholarships and prizes.
