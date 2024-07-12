Almost 63 million euros for cultural projects

The state of Vorarlberg was and is faced with the task of cushioning the rising costs in the cultural sector and at the same time planning the financial budget sustainably. "We cannot cover all additional costs with our funding, but we can make a contribution to better working and income conditions for art and culture," explained Schöbi-Fink. The increased budget includes additional funds for art purchases, projects abroad and the Double Check network for cultural mediation projects in the education sector that focus on sustainability.