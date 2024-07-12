Police criticized
More live bullets found on the “Rust” set!
On the second day of Alec Baldwin's trial for fatally shooting a camerawoman, his lawyers have accused the police of negligence in the investigation. Several live cartridges were found on the set. However, where they came from was not investigated, according to the accusation.
"Isn't it the case that you just wanted to get this over with so that the prosecutors could focus on Alec Baldwin?" Baldwin's lawyer Alex Spiro asked forensic scientist Marissa Poppell on Thursday.
Did police not investigate thoroughly?
According to the lawyer, the police did not investigate thoroughly enough and, for example, never found out how live ammunition, which is prohibited during filming, was able to get onto the set of the western "Rust". Instead of investigating the "source of the deadly bullet", the investigators "focused on Mr. Baldwin", criticized Spiro.
Poppel rejected the accusation. The police had conscientiously opened "every single box" of ammunition at the crime scene and at the company of weapons supplier Seth Kenney, she explained on the witness stand. However, in response to urgent questions from Spiro, she finally said that the investigation had been of "reasonable" quality.
More live ammunition on set
In addition to the bullet that killed 42-year-old camerawoman Halyna Hutchins in the October 2021 incident, other live ammunition was found in the prop van and in the bullet belts of Baldwin and another actor, according to the police expert.
In her opinion, there is much to suggest that the ammunition was placed there by the film's weapons master, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. However, this was never clearly proven.
Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced to 18 months in prison in April for involuntary manslaughter. Baldwin, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter, also faces this maximum sentence.
Baldwin maintains his innocence
The camerawoman was fatally shot during the shoot by a bullet from a revolver he was holding. The director Joel Souza was injured by the same bullet. The 66-year-old Baldwin emphasizes his innocence and maintains that he did not pull the trigger of the gun.
The trial is expected to be concluded on Friday next week, after which the jury will begin its deliberations.
