Hours-long search for missing walker

The police, fire department and mountain rescue team set out on the search, and the rescue dog team was also alerted. The police and fire department searched the network of hiking trails in the Annaberg area, and four search dogs and a drone were also deployed. The mountain rescue services kept a lookout in the alpine area. Various forest paths were also searched for the missing person by vehicle and on foot. Heavy rain and thunderstorms made the search more difficult, and the temperature had also dropped in the meantime.