Car ends up on the roof after a 20-meter fall

A 42-year-old driver crashed 20 meters down a steep embankment in the municipality of Sulzberg (Vorarlberg) on Thursday afternoon in his car, which overturned several times. The injured driver freed himself from the vehicle lying on its roof and climbed up the embankment to get back to the road. A driver who happened to be passing by picked up the 42-year-old, but he was given first aid by the emergency services at the end of the village.