Zell did its homework in the summer

Just like with the imports. Two-way center Robin Johannsson and Matt McLeod join the Bergstädter. The latter is primarily intended to replace top scorer Tomi Wilenius. But his departure shouldn't hurt that much. The extension of Nick Huard was more important for those responsible. "He's the big boss, makes all the players around him better," says Schwarz, who is delighted that he's staying. In general, the majority of the squad has been retained New in the arena: a video cube now adorns the roof of the arena.