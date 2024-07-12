130 days of celebrations
Crazy mega wedding of the son of India’s richest man
The celebrations began more than 130 days ago - now they are reaching their climax: the son of India's richest man, Anant Ambani (29), and his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant (29) are finally getting married from July 12 to 14. Many representatives of the world's elite are expected to attend the extravagant celebration in the Mumbai metropolis, including Sebastian Kurz.
According to rumors, the former Austrian Chancellor will arrive in "Indian garb". So far, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, former British Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair as well as Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have landed in the city, according to local media reports. To facilitate the arrival of the many celebrities, the police even paralyzed traffic in important parts of the city.
The Indian financial center and heart of Bollywood films is already notorious for bad traffic jams, even without a mega wedding.
Celebration began in March
The pre-wedding celebrations began back in March in the city of Jamnagar, where the world's largest oil refinery - owned by the groom's family - is located.
At the time, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the daughter of ex-president Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, were among the more than one thousand guests. Pop star Rihanna provided the entertainment.
Expenditure runs into hundreds of millions
Mukesh Ambani has already organized large lavish weddings for his two older children: in 2018, for example, daughter Isha married the son of another billionaire. At the time, there was speculation about expenses of up to 100 million US dollars.
At the time, US singer Beyoncé performed at the pre-wedding party and two former US secretaries of state, Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, danced to Indian film hits with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
