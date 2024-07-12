Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

130 days of celebrations

Crazy mega wedding of the son of India’s richest man

Nachrichten
12.07.2024 08:44

The celebrations began more than 130 days ago - now they are reaching their climax: the son of India's richest man, Anant Ambani (29), and his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant (29) are finally getting married from July 12 to 14. Many representatives of the world's elite are expected to attend the extravagant celebration in the Mumbai metropolis, including Sebastian Kurz.

comment0 Kommentare

According to rumors, the former Austrian Chancellor will arrive in "Indian garb". So far, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, former British Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair as well as Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have landed in the city, according to local media reports. To facilitate the arrival of the many celebrities, the police even paralyzed traffic in important parts of the city.

The Indian financial center and heart of Bollywood films is already notorious for bad traffic jams, even without a mega wedding.

Anant Ambani and his bride Radhika Merchant (Bild: APA/AFP/SUJIT JAISWAL)
Anant Ambani and his bride Radhika Merchant
(Bild: APA/AFP/SUJIT JAISWAL)

Celebration began in March
The pre-wedding celebrations began back in March in the city of Jamnagar, where the world's largest oil refinery - owned by the groom's family - is located.

At the time, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the daughter of ex-president Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, were among the more than one thousand guests. Pop star Rihanna provided the entertainment.

Expenditure runs into hundreds of millions
Mukesh Ambani has already organized large lavish weddings for his two older children: in 2018, for example, daughter Isha married the son of another billionaire. At the time, there was speculation about expenses of up to 100 million US dollars.

Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani (Bild: APA/AFP/SUJIT JAISWAL)
Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani
(Bild: APA/AFP/SUJIT JAISWAL)

At the time, US singer Beyoncé performed at the pre-wedding party and two former US secretaries of state, Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, danced to Indian film hits with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf