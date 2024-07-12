Western double standards?
NATO summit ends with Hungarian outburst of anger
The NATO summit in Washington has apparently ended with a Hungarian announcement. At the end of the alliance summit in Washington, Hungary's government accused its NATO partners of double standards and failure in dealing with the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.
"We will continue to advocate dialog and diplomatic channels, as the current strategy of the last two and a half years has been a total failure," said Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj, according to a spokesman.
Szijjarto was there to represent Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who had left the summit early to meet former US President Donald Trump in Florida.
Hungary mixes Ukraine with the Middle East
Specifically, Szijjarto criticized that it was inconsistent for NATO to reject dialogue with Russia while Israel was being urged to negotiate with Hamas.
"They want Israel to negotiate with a terrorist organization in order to solve a security crisis, while the diplomatic channels for the Ukraine war are closed," he said.
Budapest raises the issue of secret negotiations
Szijjarto also criticized as inconsistent the pressure being exerted on EU countries such as Hungary to end nuclear cooperation with Russia, while trade between the USA and Russia, particularly in the uranium sector, is increasing. He also raised the question of whether there might be secret negotiations.
What Hungary's chief diplomat skipped over was the fact that the import of Russian uranium will be banned in the USA from August 11. "Our country's clean energy future will not depend on Russian imports," said US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm back in May.
Regarding Ukraine's desire to join NATO, Szijjarto said that from Hungary's point of view, NATO membership for Ukraine could weaken the alliance. It was therefore important to examine membership carefully.
Budapest stands alone
Meeting participants said after the summit that Hungary had been isolated in the discussion. Several allies had also made it clear that they did not agree with the statements made by the Hungarian Foreign Minister.
Orbán's trip to Trump had already caused discussion at the summit before his foreign minister's speech. Like Orbán, the former US president, who is now running again in the presidential election after being voted out of office four years ago, is considered open to negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. After a meeting in March, Orbán described Trump as the "president of peace", while the American praised the Hungarian as the "best leader" ever.
Globetrotter Orbán
Before his trip to the USA, Orbán had visited Ukraine, Russia and then China as part of what he described as a "peace mission".
This caused a stir in Brussels in particular, as Hungary currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU Council and the Kremlin exploited the visit to Moscow for its propaganda.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.