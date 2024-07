Are EU ministers now avoiding Hungarian soil?

Swedish prime minister: "Orbán is kidnapping the Council presidency"

Orbán recently made a surprise visit to President Vladimir Putin in Moscow without consulting Brussels, which drew strong criticism from the EU. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson criticized the trip as "irresponsible and disloyal" shortly after it became known. Now he has gone one better: Orbán is abusing the EU Council Presidency and hijacking it for his own purposes, Kristersson said on the fringes of the NATO summit in Washington.