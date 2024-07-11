Amputation of a toe threatened after world record

"It was the hardest week of my life"

The extreme athlete's conclusion: "The old record from 2012 was nine and a half days. The new mark has caused quite a stir in the scene. But it was the toughest week of my life. I've never been so close to the limit." This was also due to the fact that he suffered frostbite on six toes on the ascent of Mont Blanc, the first mountain of the project. His left big toe was particularly badly affected. During the project, Strasser was largely able to block out the pain, but on the first night afterwards he could hardly sleep despite the massive exhaustion. After the first examination, he even briefly considered amputation. "That," groans Strasser, "would have been pretty bad..."