Instead of "side letters"
EU Commissioner: SPÖ & NEOS in favor of public hearing
The SPÖ and NEOS are unusually united. They want a public hearing for the next EU Commissioner. Previously, the Greens had already supported the NEOS in their call for Othmar Karas to be appointed EU Commissioner. Other prominent names for the post already appear to be out of the running. One thing is certain: Time is pressing.
"If only we had blown up the government, called new elections and voted in June", some strategists in the ÖVP may be thinking these days. After the Green Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler famously disregarded the federal states and the will of the ÖVP when it came to the renaturation law, the Green coalition partner now no longer feels bound by the government side letter, which clearly states that the ÖVP may appoint the EU Commissioner.
We no longer want to accept side letters and backroom deals, we demand transparency. A public hearing is democracy in action!
Andreas Babler
As if that were not enough, the Greens also proposed Othmar Karas, who is controversial within the ÖVP. NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger had previously proposed Karas (her former boss) for the post. Now the SPÖ is also increasing the pressure. "It is not a law of nature that the ÖVP should appoint the EU Commissioner. We demand a transparent selection. In a public hearing of two to three people, the majority of the main committee should make a choice as to who is the most competent and suitable person in terms of European policy," says SPÖ leader Andreas Babler.
Citizens should be able to form an opinion
The SPÖ and NEOS are calling for a public hearing of the potential candidates in the Austrian Parliament before a vote in the Main Committee. There, they should present their ideas on how they would like to run for office and demonstrate their expertise. The MPs who make the final decision on the nomination must be given the opportunity to ask questions. The public nature of the hearing should also allow citizens to form an opinion.
EU Commission not an issue for "side letters"
The SPÖ and NEOS are thus renewing a proposal that they had already submitted to the then government in 2019. While the hearings of the nominated commissioners in the European Parliament take place in public and candidates are repeatedly rejected, the selection in Austria continues to be a deal between the governing parties. In the current case, the ÖVP and the Greens even wanted to regulate this important decision via a "side letter".
A reliable, competent, pro-European course for the Austrian member of the new Commission is in the interests of all parties and the country as a whole.
Beate Meinl-Reisinger
"The times in which the governing parties negotiate appointments behind closed doors and only present them to Parliament for approval must be over," says NEOS party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger. "The appointment of such an important office must take place transparently and with a broad, public debate. The opportunity to jointly select a person of integrity who is respected across party lines and pursues the vision of a strong Union must finally be seized."
The two opposition parties want to see their proposal implemented "as soon as possible". Following the election of the Commission President, all countries will submit their proposals to Ursula von der Leyen relatively quickly. This will also mark the start of talks on future departmental responsibilities. In any case, it must be prevented that the "current mutual blocking of the ÖVP and the Greens turns Austria into a latecomer and the new member of the Commission into a stopgap for the then still open, less relevant responsibilities."
Who it couldbe
Finance Minister Magnus Brunner is repeatedly mentioned as a possible EU Commissioner. However, it is not certain. An independent Commissioner is also a possible option for Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Othmar Karas is certainly not an option for the ÖVP as an independent. Karas has too often settled accounts with the policies of the ÖVP in recent months. However, the EU Commissioner is part of a whole personnel package: Minister of Economic Affairs Martin Kocher is said to be fixed for the successor to OeNB Director Robert Holzman. The Greens are also expected to get a top job at the OeNB: It is considered a foregone conclusion that Josef Meichenitsch will be promoted from head of department to director. Meichenitsch is a close confidant of Werner Kogler and played a key role in negotiating the coalition agreement between the Greens and the ÖVP in 2019. The ÖVP would accept Meichenitsch, but the Greens will not go along with the EU Commissioner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.