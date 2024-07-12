EU Commissioner: SPÖ & NEOS in favor of public hearing

Who it couldbe

Finance Minister Magnus Brunner is repeatedly mentioned as a possible EU Commissioner. However, it is not certain. An independent Commissioner is also a possible option for Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Othmar Karas is certainly not an option for the ÖVP as an independent. Karas has too often settled accounts with the policies of the ÖVP in recent months. However, the EU Commissioner is part of a whole personnel package: Minister of Economic Affairs Martin Kocher is said to be fixed for the successor to OeNB Director Robert Holzman. The Greens are also expected to get a top job at the OeNB: It is considered a foregone conclusion that Josef Meichenitsch will be promoted from head of department to director. Meichenitsch is a close confidant of Werner Kogler and played a key role in negotiating the coalition agreement between the Greens and the ÖVP in 2019. The ÖVP would accept Meichenitsch, but the Greens will not go along with the EU Commissioner.