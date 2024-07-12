From DAN
Win your new kitchen now
DAN is an Austrian success story. Since the company was founded in 1963, the small family business has developed into one of the most popular kitchen brands. To celebrate this in style, DAN is giving away a brand new DAN kitchen until July 14.
The European Football Championship is entering the home straight and the big final match will take place on Sunday. But there is not only something to be won for the footballers there, but also for DAN. DAN Küchen is giving 22 customers who buy a kitchen from the Austrians' favorite kitchen brand between 13 May and 14 July the chance to win back the cost of the kitchen furniture.
Quality and customer satisfaction at the highest level
The kitchen brand has taken first place in the prestigious Quality Award for six years in a row.
The kitchen brand of the Austrians
The MARKET Institute carries out industry-related market tests every year. For the kitchen sector, a large number of relevant criteria such as price-performance ratio and many other criteria are evaluated from the perspective of the population and customers.
Once the studies and analysis have been successfully completed, the best three brands in the sector receive an award - the Quality Award.
The first winners can re joice
This week, a winning couple were already able to enjoy their brand new free dream kitchen. The Scheiber family from Weizelsdorf ordered their new dream kitchen from DAN Küchen Eberndorf and won back the cost of their kitchen furniture.
Getyour new dream kitchen
Until Sunday, you still have the chance to be one of the lucky winners. So make an appointment now and let your DAN kitchen professional advise you and win your dream kitchen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.