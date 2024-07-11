Opera premiere
A bombastic Aida enchants the quarry
Successful premiere for Giuseppe Verdi's popular classic "Aida", which becomes a visually stunning show spectacle in a class of its own at the quarry in St. Margarethen: an impressive opera experience in every respect!
After last year's premiere fell through, the sun god Ra was merciful, as Verdi's opera hit Aida was on the program of the St. Margarethen Festival, and he breathed his hot breath into the quarry, transforming it into a steam oven. Cool off on the gigantic stage, where director Thaddeus Strassberger has built an impressive water park that surrounds the tragic love story between the Ethiopian princess and the Egyptian army commander with meter-high fountains that make it splash.
In general, this production doesn't skimp on the details, but goes to exuberant lengths. All the clichés of Ancient Egypt are scattered colourfully throughout: from the pharaoh's sarcophagus, which towers over the action, to a golden obelisk in artificial fog and a giant elephant with a glowing orange trunk that is torched.
Memories of "Game of Thrones - The Song of Ice and Fire" come to mind in this bombasto spectacle, in which Egyptian dervishes engage in sword fights and rock-waving extras practise hieroglyphic choreography for the sake of the show. Yes, even Taylor Swift would turn pale with envy!
Oh yes: there's singing too! Leah Crocetto as "Aida" takes on her rival "Amneris" Raehann Bryce-Davis with all kinds of soprano acuity, putting a lot of feeling into her supple mezzo. Jorge Puerta makes "Celeste Aida" shine with solidity, and Jongmin Park's "Ramphis" is a real feast for the ears. The Vienna Philharmonia Chorus and the Piedra Festival Orchestra under Iván López-Reynoso are finely tuned throughout.
The tragic finale features an angel of death dancing at dizzying heights above the lovers, spraying sparks: grand opera! You really can't get any better than that!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.