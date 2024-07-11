A bombastic Aida enchants the quarry

After last year's premiere fell through, the sun god Ra was merciful, as Verdi's opera hit Aida was on the program of the St. Margarethen Festival, and he breathed his hot breath into the quarry, transforming it into a steam oven. Cool off on the gigantic stage, where director Thaddeus Strassberger has built an impressive water park that surrounds the tragic love story between the Ethiopian princess and the Egyptian army commander with meter-high fountains that make it splash.