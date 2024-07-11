Vorteilswelt
Opera premiere

A bombastic Aida enchants the quarry

Nachrichten
11.07.2024 14:20

Successful premiere for Giuseppe Verdi's popular classic "Aida", which becomes a visually stunning show spectacle in a class of its own at the quarry in St. Margarethen: an impressive opera experience in every respect!

After last year's premiere fell through, the sun god Ra was merciful, as Verdi's opera hit Aida was on the program of the St. Margarethen Festival, and he breathed his hot breath into the quarry, transforming it into a steam oven. Cool off on the gigantic stage, where director Thaddeus Strassberger has built an impressive water park that surrounds the tragic love story between the Ethiopian princess and the Egyptian army commander with meter-high fountains that make it splash.

Spectacular fire effects light up the stage again and again
Spectacular fire effects light up the stage again and again
(Bild: Oper im Steinbruch/Tommi Schmid)
Two rivals: the two royal daughters Aida and Amneris
Two rivals: the two royal daughters Aida and Amneris
(Bild: Oper im Steinbruch/Tommi Schmid)
Amneris, the daughter of the Egyptian king
Amneris, the daughter of the Egyptian king
(Bild: Oper im Steinbruch/Tommi Schmid)

In general, this production doesn't skimp on the details, but goes to exuberant lengths. All the clichés of Ancient Egypt are scattered colourfully throughout: from the pharaoh's sarcophagus, which towers over the action, to a golden obelisk in artificial fog and a giant elephant with a glowing orange trunk that is torched.

Water is not spared in this Aida
Water is not spared in this Aida
(Bild: Oper im Steinbruch/Tommi Schmid)
Aida (Leah Crocetto) despairs in longing
Aida (Leah Crocetto) despairs in longing
(Bild: Oper im Steinbruch/Tommi Schmid)
(Bild: Oper im Steinbruch/Tommi Schmid)
(Bild: Oper im Steinbruch/Tommi Schmid)
(Bild: Oper im Steinbruch/Tommi Schmid)
(Bild: Oper im Steinbruch/Tommi Schmid)

Memories of "Game of Thrones - The Song of Ice and Fire" come to mind in this bombasto spectacle, in which Egyptian dervishes engage in sword fights and rock-waving extras practise hieroglyphic choreography for the sake of the show. Yes, even Taylor Swift would turn pale with envy!

Impressive: Radames during the triumphal procession on his elephant
Impressive: Radames during the triumphal procession on his elephant
(Bild: Oper im Steinbruch/Tommi Schmid)

Oh yes: there's singing too! Leah Crocetto as "Aida" takes on her rival "Amneris" Raehann Bryce-Davis with all kinds of soprano acuity, putting a lot of feeling into her supple mezzo. Jorge Puerta makes "Celeste Aida" shine with solidity, and Jongmin Park's "Ramphis" is a real feast for the ears. The Vienna Philharmonia Chorus and the Piedra Festival Orchestra under Iván López-Reynoso are finely tuned throughout.

The tragic finale features an angel of death dancing at dizzying heights above the lovers, spraying sparks: grand opera! You really can't get any better than that!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Stefan Weinberger
Stefan Weinberger
