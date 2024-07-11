My favorite tour
With an electric bike to the Johannishütte in East Tyrol
Today's e-bike tour with Franz Posch and Toni Silberberger takes us into the magnificent mountain world of East Tyrol. Hardly any other region in Austria is more dedicated to biking than this beautiful region.
The tour starts at the free parking lot in Hinterbichl/Prägraten (1341 meters). From there, you turn into the Dorfertal valley, where a gravel road towards Johannishütte begins at the hiking parking lot (1480 meters).
Quarry in the high alpine region
The steadily ascending path leads past a quarry where the serpentinites "Tauerngrün" and "Dorfergrün" are quarried for buildings all over the world. Quarrying in the high alpine region is more than a tough job for the workers.
The Gumpach Cross, which stands at an altitude of 1998 meters, greets you from afar, from where you have a magnificent view of the Lasörling out of the valley. From here, the well-maintained gravel road becomes somewhat flatter and soon the mighty Venediger region with the Johannishütte (2116 meters) comes into view.
Well-equipped Alpine Club hut
This well-equipped Alpine Club hut has been run by the family Margit and Leonhard Unterwurzacher since 1995. In almost 30 years, the hut owners and their team have won the hearts of many hikers, bikers and alpinists with their warm hospitality and delicious food.
Facts and figures
- Travel time: from Hinterbichl parking lot approx. 1.30 hrs.
- Distance: there & back 16.4 km
- Altitude difference: 790 / 790 uphill and downhill
- Requirements: Good physical condition, possibly also consider altitude above 2000 meters, helmet, knee protection, water bottle, gloves, first-aid kit. Basically a very nice e-bike tour for everyone.
- Refreshment stop: Johannishütte: telephone and fax: 0043/4877/5150; telephone and fax valley: 0043/ 4877/5387; e-mail: office@johannis-huette.at
The Johannishütte is also the base for the 4-day "Venediger Tour" and is located on the East Tyrolean Eagle Trail (stage 1-2). The way back is via the same route out of the valley.
The tour is characterized by some steeper passages. A little caution is advisable for sprightly senior citizens when crossing stream beds.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
