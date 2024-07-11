Olympic team sworn in: “Come back safe and sound”

Peace, tolerance and mutual respect

ÖOC President Karl Stoss opened the ceremonial event with particularly fitting words. "It is a celebration of peace, tolerance and mutual respect. You represent these values, you demonstrate them every day in your competitions - that is what sets you apart, that is what makes you great. We have set ourselves great goals. We want to achieve as many sporting successes as possible for the Republic of Austria and hopefully also win many medals. I am convinced it will be a great Games." Stoss is hoping for five to ten medals for ÖOC athletes.