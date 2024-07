Opening defeat for Hörl/Horst in Vienna

The Austrian Olympic starters did not get off to a good start and were at a loss in the first set against the world number four. Hörl and Horst kept the second set open, but squandered a four-point lead, while Boermans/De Groot made the most of their opportunities in the final set. "We didn't take our chances," said Horst self-critically. "We'll make sure we do better in the evening," promised Hörl.