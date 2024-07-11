St. Stephen's Cathedral in the sights
Hours before deportation: terror mastermind dead in cell
A bombshell surrounding an IS terror cell that is also said to have planned an attack on St. Stephen's Cathedral on Christmas Eve: A 40-year-old suspect from Dagestan executed himself in the Vienna police detention center just a few hours before his planned deportation by plane to Russia!
Born in Dagestan, he was believed to be a member of the notorious IS offshoot Islamic State of Khorasan (ISPK). The terrorist gang is currently considered the most dangerous by intelligence services worldwide. As the attack on a concert hall near Moscow, which left more than 140 dead, proves.
The 40-year-old is said to have planned attacks on Cologne Cathedral and St. Stephen's Cathedral on Christmas Eve with a married couple and a German-Tajik. Investigations by the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN) resulted in handcuffs being clicked in Vienna and Germany shortly before Christmas.
"Accept neither the rule of law nor laws"
The surprise came at the end of May: all four suspects were released by the judiciary due to a lack of urgent suspicion - excavations for a weapons cache in a forest and a ravine in Lower Austria were in vain. In agreement with the Federal Asylum Office, the four men and one woman were transferred to the police detention center for deportation after the end of their pre-trial detention. In a 43-page decision, the suspects were classified as "highly dangerous persons who accept neither the rule of law nor the law".
On Thursday, the terror mastermind was to be flown out of Dagestan to Russia. Now the bombshell: just hours before his deportation at around 6 a.m., the suspected 40-year-old IS fanatic was found dead in his cell on Hernalser Gürtel.
IS fanatic takes secrets to his grave
He had hanged himself using a tea towel and his shoelaces. And thus takes the secrets about the terror cell to his grave.
