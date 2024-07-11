Hours before deportation: terror mastermind dead in cell

"Accept neither the rule of law nor laws"

The surprise came at the end of May: all four suspects were released by the judiciary due to a lack of urgent suspicion - excavations for a weapons cache in a forest and a ravine in Lower Austria were in vain. In agreement with the Federal Asylum Office, the four men and one woman were transferred to the police detention center for deportation after the end of their pre-trial detention. In a 43-page decision, the suspects were classified as "highly dangerous persons who accept neither the rule of law nor the law".