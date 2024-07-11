Freezing German rescued from rocky niche

Man not injured

Two mountain rescuers from Unken (Pinzgau) climbed up to the man and were able to make contact with him around 50 meters below the summit. The 42-year-old was sitting in a niche in the rock, freezing in his shorts. It had cooled down considerably after a thunderstorm and the wind was extremely strong on the ridge. However, the man was not injured and descended into the valley together with the two helpers.