Hiker lost his way
Freezing German rescued from rocky niche
Wearing shorts, a German hiker had climbed up the Sonntagshorn between Ruhpolding and Unken on Thursday night. The cooling from the thunderstorms caused the man (42) a lot of trouble. Freezing, he was brought to safety unharmed by the mountain rescue team.
On the Sonntagshorn (1,961 meters) in the Chiemgau Alps, the mountain rescue team rescued a 42-year-old German on Thursday night. The man had climbed up the exposed west ridge and drew attention to himself with light signals. A tourist noticed the signs and informed the emergency services at around 11.00 pm. As it turned out, the man was walking without a headlamp. The light from his cell phone was not sufficient to see the marked trail.
Man not injured
Two mountain rescuers from Unken (Pinzgau) climbed up to the man and were able to make contact with him around 50 meters below the summit. The 42-year-old was sitting in a niche in the rock, freezing in his shorts. It had cooled down considerably after a thunderstorm and the wind was extremely strong on the ridge. However, the man was not injured and descended into the valley together with the two helpers.
The German had already made an emergency call on his cell phone. This initially reached the fire department in Bavaria, who informed the regional warning center in Salzburg, which in turn passed the information on to the mountain rescue team via the Red Cross control center. "By this time, however, the hiker had already been rescued from the ridge," said the mountain rescue team.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.