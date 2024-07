Long traffic jam after motorcycle accident in the Pfänder

Car and truck drivers who wanted to drive through the Pfänder at around 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday had to be patient. A 62-year-old motorcyclist was involved in an accident there, who had been traveling in the direction of Germany. During an overtaking maneuver, the biker hit several kerbs of the left tunnel wall and crashed. The motorcyclist sustained injuries in the crash, which were initially treated on site and later at Bregenz Regional Hospitalhr