"Star Wars project"
South Korea wants to be the first country to use lasers
According to South Korea, it will be the first country in the world to use laser weapons in its military this year. The futuristic weapons will be used to shoot down North Korean drones. Seoul has given the operation the euphonious name "Star Wars Project".
On Thursday, the South Korean Defense Procurement Agency (DAPA) spoke of a turning point in the conflict with the North. The laser program, dubbed the "Star Wars Project" by the South Koreans, was developed in cooperation with Hanwha Aerospace.
Drones are set on fire
According to DAPA, the weapons are not only effective and inexpensive - a shot costs the equivalent of just 1.35 euros - but also silent and invisible. The laser weapons set the motors or electrical systems of drones on fire through continuous light irradiation. A period of ten to 20 seconds is said to be sufficient.
The Korean War from 1950 to 1953 ended with an armistice and a demilitarized zone, but not with a peace treaty. Both states repeatedly violated the armistice by flying drones in each other's airspace.
Are lasers the future?
Experts see the development of laser weapons as a global trend. In addition to South Korea, countries such as China and the UK are also working on similar systems to fend off unmanned flying objects and possibly even attack missiles or satellites.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.