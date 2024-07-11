Scandal! Nunez fights with fans in the stands

There had been no separation of fan camps at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium. The vast majority of spectators were Colombian supporters. After the final whistle, there were riots around the Uruguayan family block, which were probably instigated by Colombian fans. The fights were only stopped by the police after several minutes. "It happens at every game because there are people who don't know how to handle a few drinks," said Gimenez. The Atletico Madrid centre-back hopes that "those who organize this will be a bit more careful with families in the future".