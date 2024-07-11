Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Families in danger"

Scandal! Nunez fights with fans in the stands

Nachrichten
11.07.2024 09:09

Unbelievable scenes after the second semi-final of the Copa América! After Colombia had secured their place in the final with a 1:0 win against Uruguay, Uruguay players Darwin Nunez, Ronald Araújo and José Maria Giménez got into heated arguments with opposing fans. Nunez in particular was unstoppable and literally came to blows with the spectators.

comment0 Kommentare

"This is a disaster. Our family was in danger and there were no police around," said Uruguay captain Jose Maria Gimenez: "We had to go into the stands to get our loved ones out with tiny newborn babies."

There had been no separation of fan camps at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium. The vast majority of spectators were Colombian supporters. After the final whistle, there were riots around the Uruguayan family block, which were probably instigated by Colombian fans. The fights were only stopped by the police after several minutes. "It happens at every game because there are people who don't know how to handle a few drinks," said Gimenez. The Atletico Madrid centre-back hopes that "those who organize this will be a bit more careful with families in the future".

Association reacts
In a statement, the South American soccer association and Copa organizer CONMEBOL condemned "in the strongest terms any acts of violence that affect soccer" and called for "intolerance on and off the pitch to be given no place". Things also got heated on the pitch after the match. Players and staff from both teams clashed in the center circle.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf