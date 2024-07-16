Glass Animals: The search for love and normality

Observer of himself

"Sometimes in life it's impossible to adapt as quickly as success actually demands of you." The success that the Glass Animals have experienced in recent years has felt alienating for the introverted Bayley. "You feel a bit like an observer of yourself, somehow feeling like you have to behave in a special way or fulfill outside expectations. Sometimes that confused me so much that nothing really felt real anymore." When a wild storm hit California, Bayley was isolated in a house near a cliff. The carousel of thoughts began to spin and the singer realized that "the human connection and the love between all of us is much stronger, more important and more complex than anything else". This realization ultimately led to the new single "Creatures In Heaven", which, accompanied by 70s synthesizers, is considered the most important of the new ten song chapters and lives fully in the moment. "Whatever is happening right now, life is damn beautiful. That's what I wanted to remind myself of."