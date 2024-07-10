Algae slime spoils bathing fun on the Adriatic

Immediate action required

"We can't rely on the weather conditions changing and a storm washing away the mucillagine," says Attilio Rinaldi from the Marine Research Centre in Cesenatico, emphasizing the problem. In view of the critical situation, those affected are calling for immediate action. First and foremost the fishermen! "Everyone is complaining about damage to nets and difficulties in fishing," explains Paolo Tiozzo from the Italian Cooperative for Agriculture and Fisheries. The slime clogs the propellers of small boats in particular, making it almost impossible to clean the mechanical parts.