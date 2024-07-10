Police looking for witnesses
Dispute over dog escalated: holidaymaker (67) injured
A black, off-leash dog barking and growling at him - a British vacationer in the Tyrolean Außerfern region was frightened Wednesday morning. He tried to keep the animal at a distance with a golf club. But the dog's owner didn't like that at all.
The incident took place at around 8.45 am on Wednesday at the golf course in Ehrwald. The British man (67) was on his way to the teeing ground with his golf club. At a crossroads, the black dog suddenly ran towards him. According to the Briton, the animal was barking and growling loudly, so he tried to keep it at a distance with his golf club.
At that moment, however, the dog's owner - a 43-year-old German - joined him. He didn't think it was okay and swore at the Brit. He snatched the golf club from him and threw it far away.
The brawlers went to the ground
The situation then escalated completely: the brawlers shouted at each other and then came to blows. "The men went to the ground and the British man was injured in the shoulder and neck area," the police said, describing the course of events. The German fled the scene after the scuffle, but was confronted by the police a short time later.
Naturally, the accounts of the two opponents differ widely. The police are therefore hoping for witnesses to the incident. A walker is said to have been in the vicinity. Information is requested from the Lermoos police on 059133/7154.
