Photo finish! Vingegaard takes stage 11 ahead of Pogacar

Pogacar is now 1:06 minutes ahead of Evenepoel and 1:14 minutes ahead of Vingegaard in the overall standings in the yellow jersey. The Dane shed tears in the interview after his success. "It's very emotional for me. To come back like this...", said Vingegaard, who had feared not only for his Tour start but also for his career after a serious crash in April. "I'm just happy to be here. It means a lot to me to win here," said the Visma pro.