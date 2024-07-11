"Brake Checking"
Young hooligan thwarted
A man from the Mostviertel region was tried for "brake checking", i.e. deliberately braking briefly or abruptly to force the following driver to stop - acquittal!
"Is anyone actually listening to me? Why do I have to justify myself here?" a 30-year-old clearly sees himself as a victim. After an alleged "chase" in which he had slowed down his opponent, he now had to answer for coercion in court in St. Pölten.
After an unpleasant encounter with young men (18 and 19 years old) at a petrol station, the Mostviertler is said to have been deliberately driven off by the boys on the main road. A dangerous driving maneuver by the 19-year-old that could have ended badly one day before Christmas.
The 30-year-old immediately took to the heels of the young driver to confront him. At the same time, he reported the incident to the police. But instead of confronting the road hog, he himself became the target of the law.
In court for "brake checking"
The accusation: "brake checking" - which means deliberately braking briefly or abruptly to force the driver behind to stop. He had been driving alongside the other car at the same height and had positioned his car across to block the way. The 19-year-old could have easily swerved out of the way. "All nonsense", the defendant pleaded not guilty.
This assumption is also conclusive for Mr. Rat based on photos. After the acquittal, the 30-year-old cannot hide his tears of relief. For him, "justice has prevailed".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
