Badminton talent experiences rollercoaster of emotions

On the other hand, it took his breath away when he heard about the death of Zhang Zhi Jie in the Chinese media while still in Vienna. The Chinese player, who was also 17 years old and considered a great talent, died a few days ago during a tournament in Indonesia. "We knew each other well, we met at the World Championships and the Dutch Open, among other things. It was terrible," said Pascal, shocked by the scenes in which viral videos showed the young athlete collapsing on the court during a match and only receiving medical treatment after what felt like an eternity of more than half a minute.