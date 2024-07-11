Vorteilswelt
Fine canceled

High court rules in favor of Salzburg climate stickers

Nachrichten
11.07.2024 08:00

No fine for a sticker campaign on the Salzburg State Bridge: The Constitutional Court identified an "arbitrary" decision by the Provincial Administrative Court and overturned the fine imposed on a Salzburg activist.

comment0 Kommentare

The Salzburg Provincial Administrative Court ruled against the complaints of the so-called "climate stickers" - and it is now clear that it was wrong to do so. As is well known, the climate activists of the "Last Generation" took legal action against the district administration's penalty notices following the multiple illegal sticker campaigns in Salzburg. One activist went one step further and then appealed to the Constitutional Court - with success: the Supreme Court overturned the court's decision and canceled the fines imposed in the amount of around 400 euros.

Reasoning: The Salzburg administrative judges had made an arbitrary decision. In detail, they had automatically made all four participants of a protest action on the Staatsbrücke in April 2023 organizers despite doubts and therefore punished them, although it was not at all clear who had organized the demonstration. The Supreme Court deemed this to be unconstitutional. Now the federal government has to pay the legal costs: almost 3000 euros.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Antonio Lovric
Antonio Lovric
