High court rules in favor of Salzburg climate stickers

The Salzburg Provincial Administrative Court ruled against the complaints of the so-called "climate stickers" - and it is now clear that it was wrong to do so. As is well known, the climate activists of the "Last Generation" took legal action against the district administration's penalty notices following the multiple illegal sticker campaigns in Salzburg. One activist went one step further and then appealed to the Constitutional Court - with success: the Supreme Court overturned the court's decision and canceled the fines imposed in the amount of around 400 euros.