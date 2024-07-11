Capsized with boat
Boatmen saved teenagers from drowning
Flotilla riders have apparently saved three teenagers from death on Lake Altaussee: the boys capsized in their rowing boat on Tuesday and panicked, calling for help. At the last second, the accident victims were able to save themselves on two boats - otherwise they would probably have drowned.
It was shortly before 6 p.m. when the locals, who are also firefighters, became aware of the accident on their historic Plätten (flat wooden boats) on Lake Altaussee. "They were there as bathers themselves when they heard the cries for help," says the commander of the Altaussee fire department, Christian Fischer, describing the dramatic operation.
"It was the last second"
They immediately rowed out to help the young people who had capsized in their rowing boat. "It was the last second," says commander Fischer, who is naturally proud of his comrades' efforts. "If it hadn't been for them, the whole thing would probably have turned out differently."
Boat lies at the bottom of the lake
The firefighters pulled the three young people onto the rafts and their rowing boat sank to the bottom. "It is now at a depth of 53 meters," the fire department commander explains the drama. The trio were then handed over to the Altaussee fire department's boat crew, who brought them to shore, where the rescue team and police were already waiting.
"They are now doing well again," says Christian Fischer with relief. But the young people were in shock. They are currently in Altaussee as guest workers on a summer internship. According to Fischer, the cause of the accident is still being investigated by the police.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
