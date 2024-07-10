Why Sinner suddenly disappeared into the dressing room

"I couldn't continue playing in that condition"

In the third set, Sinner had the tournament doctor come onto the court, indicated that he was dizzy and not feeling well. Shortly afterwards, he left the court and disappeared into the dressing room for around ten minutes. "The doctor advised me to do that because I couldn't continue playing in that condition. But I didn't have to throw up. I just had a short rest. It was the most difficult moment, but I felt better after returning to the pitch."