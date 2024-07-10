"The most difficult moment"
Why Sinner suddenly disappeared into the dressing room
World number one Jannik Sinner was surprisingly eliminated from the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Tuesday. After the match, the visibly shaken South Tyrolean revealed why he disappeared into the dressing room for around ten minutes in the third set ...
"I didn't feel well in the morning. My condition worsened with the exertions of the match," said Sinner after the five-set defeat to Russia's Daniil Medvedev. After winning the first set in a tie-break, the Australian Open champion was already in a bad way in the second set.
"I couldn't continue playing in that condition"
In the third set, Sinner had the tournament doctor come onto the court, indicated that he was dizzy and not feeling well. Shortly afterwards, he left the court and disappeared into the dressing room for around ten minutes. "The doctor advised me to do that because I couldn't continue playing in that condition. But I didn't have to throw up. I just had a short rest. It was the most difficult moment, but I felt better after returning to the pitch."
He "just felt sick", which can happen from time to time, said Sinner. "But giving up was not an option." After trailing 1:2 in sets, the South Tyrolean fought his way back, forcing Medvedev into the fifth set, where the Russian had the better end for himself. "None of this is to diminish Daniil's performance. He played a very good and intelligent match," said Sinner, who was a fair loser despite all the adversity.
