"Are desperate"
Strike at Samsung extended indefinitely
The strike at South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics will continue indefinitely, according to the union. The National Samsung Electronics Union (NSEU) justified its decision on Tuesday with the management's unwillingness to engage in talks.
The strike, which was originally scheduled to last three days, began on Monday. According to the NSEU, which with around 30,000 members represents almost a quarter of the company's South Korean workforce, the strike has already led to production disruptions.
Samsung, on the other hand, had previously stated that the strike had had no impact on production. "There is no interruption to production," local media quoted the company as saying on Tuesday. Samsung did not initially comment on the indefinite strike.
A high-ranking trade union representative contradicted the company's statements, saying that production had definitely been affected. "But more importantly, the company must understand that this is not our only concern," Park Seol told the AFP news agency. "We want them to hear our voice and understand how desperate we are."
"Significant risk" for chip production
On Monday, economist Kim Dae Jong from Sejong University pointed out that those taking part in the strike included those "working on the chip assembly lines". As the union could prolong the strike, this is "a significant risk for Samsung's management amid its race to dominate the highly competitive chip market".
Talks so far unsuccessful
Samsung employees are striking for higher wages. There had already been a one-day strike in June - the first ever in the company's history. Samsung had previously successfully resisted any unionization of its employees for decades.
Samsung management has been in negotiations with the union since January. However, the two sides have not yet managed to bridge their differences. The union has rejected a 5.1 percent pay rise offered by the company. It is also insisting on an improvement in annual leave and the transparency of performance-related bonuses.
