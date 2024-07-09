Catcher honor
Accolade from Otto Wanz for the “Bambikiller”
What an honor for Styrian wrestling star Chris Raaber! The Bambikiller can follow in the footsteps of his legendary mentor. The big fight is coming up on Saturday.
"She's beautiful," marveled the Bambikiller after the birth of his daughter Lucia, who was born on June 21. And made the Raaber family's happiness perfect. "I get up every day with the little one!"
In the footsteps of the gladiators
The Styrian wrestling star has to take a short break from baby duty. Because a very special catch event awaits him. In the Deutsch Bad Altenburg amphitheater near Carnuntum ("that's where the gladiators fought"), Raaber is looking at a special world championship title - that of the CWA of mentor and role model Otto Wanz, which remained under lock and key after his death.
"In 2009, Big Otto was in the ring with me in Leoben - he told me back then that you are the true world champion. That was like a knighthood!" Michael Wanz has now given his blessing ("in the spirit of my father"), giving Bambi the unique opportunity to follow in the legend's footsteps.
Unpredictable opponent
"We spoke on the phone again and again after his retirement, he came to some of my events," recalls Bambi, who has to uphold the legacy on Saturday (admission 15:00, world championship fight 18:30, followed by an appearance by Wolfgang Ambros voice Wolfgang Frey).
He will be up against the unpredictable Maltese Gianni Valetta, who likes to throw chains around. "We fought each other once in Malta - the referee had to stop it!"
The Austrian premiere of Andi Theque will also be exciting, as the German combines wrestler and pop singer. Bambi's Styrian compatriot Rockn Rolla has his sights set on the European title against Sultanov.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.