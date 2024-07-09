Accolade from Otto Wanz for the “Bambikiller”

In the footsteps of the gladiators

The Styrian wrestling star has to take a short break from baby duty. Because a very special catch event awaits him. In the Deutsch Bad Altenburg amphitheater near Carnuntum ("that's where the gladiators fought"), Raaber is looking at a special world championship title - that of the CWA of mentor and role model Otto Wanz, which remained under lock and key after his death.